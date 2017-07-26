Rick Perry duped by Russian duo impersonating Ukraine leader

By Published:
Rick Perry, Joe Piscopo
Energy Secretary Rick Perry, right, talks with former "Saturday Night Live" comedian and radio host Joe Piscopo, left, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The White House is hosting a Regional Media Day with live radio broadcast from the White House Driveway and interviews with White House senior staff, Cabinet members and agency staffers. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

(ABC News) — Energy Secretary Rick Perry has been fooled by a pair of Russian pranksters impersonating the prime minister of Ukraine.

Perry spoke to the pair about the Paris Climate Accord and the possibility of using pig manure as a power source in his 22-minute conversation with Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov. The entire phone call was posted online by Russian news site Vesti.

Related Content: Trump seeks consensus with France despite differences

Energy Department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes confirmed the authenticity of the call to The Washington Post , saying the duo targets high level officials and celebrities “who are supportive of an agenda that is not in line with their governments. In this case, the energy security of Ukraine.”

Other victims of past pranks by the pair known as Vovan and Lexus include Rep. Maxine Waters and Republican Sen. John McCain.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s