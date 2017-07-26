Six Flags New England looking to fill more than 200 positions for Fright Fest

Related Coverage Virtual reality roller coaster coming to theme park

AGAWAM, Mass. (WTNH) — If you’re interested in dressing up as a zombie, ghost or ghoul, then Six Flags New England is looking for you.

The amusement park is looking to hire more than 200 performers and support staff to assist with Fright Fest.

Related Content: Virtual reality roller coaster coming to theme park

The annual event will feature 20 attractions for park guests.

Applicants looking to perform as an actor, dancer or singer are invited to attend an audition session. Auditions will be held on July 30 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., on Aug. 11 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., and on Aug. 12 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.