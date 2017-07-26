Skateboard ban proposal in Oxford

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Skateboarding may be on thin ice in Oxford.

First Selectman George Temple says he’s been flooded with calls from concerned residents about the number of skateboarders from other towns coming into Oxford to skate down the town’s steep, hilly streets. Oxford apparently showed up on a website that’s popular among skateboarders because of steep streets like Governor’s Hill Road.

“It’s a little scary when you’re driving up a hill and you see somebody on a skateboard coming down,” said Temple. “You can’t steer it. There are no brakes for it.”

A proposal that’s been discussed in meetings would hit skateboarders with a $100 fine if they’re caught skating on town roads and town property. Skaters would also have their boards confiscated. The First Selectman hasn’t fully supported that proposal but he is giving it serious thought. He’s also thinking about building a skate park in Oxford after a 16 year-old resident addressed town officials.

“Last Board of Selectmen meeting we did have a 16 year-old kid come in,” he said. “Very articulate and he talked about the need for a skateboard park and I never really thought of it before.”

The First Selectman says he’s giving it serious thought now because he’s not a fan of taking kids’ money or confiscating their boards. He’s trying to come up with a solution that is an adequate balance between the need for fun and the need for safety.

But, the one thing he is adamant about — he does not want skateboarders on town roads.

“Roads are meant for cars,” he said. “Especially the roads they wanted to skateboard on, which I thought were dangerous.”

He says he wants to hear from all groups of residents before he decides anything and if he goes ahead and tries to build a skate park in Oxford, he may ask that 16 year-old to serve on the committee for that.