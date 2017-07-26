Stamford man pleads guilty to arranging sham marriages

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 52-year-old Stamford man has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he ran a marriage scam designed to help immigrants obtain legal status in the United States.

David Nikolashvili (Nick-oh-lahsh-VEE-lee), a citizen of the Republic of Georgia, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to making a false swearing in an immigration matter.

Prosecutors say Nikolashvili arranged marriages for about 50 to 60 citizens of European countries.

They say those people would give Nikolashvili between $12,000 and $16,000 to set up marriages with U.S. citizens, whom he would pay to enter into the sham relationships.

Nikolashvili faces up to 10 years in prison at his sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 27.