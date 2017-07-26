State police investigate I-84 tractor trailer rollover in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– State police released new details in the tractor trailer rollover that closed I-84 in Danbury on Tuesday night.

Police say just before 8 p.m., the tractor trailer truck, driven by 56-year-old Edward Bryan, of Wyoming, was traveling on I-84 westbound in the left lane when it struck the median concrete barrier. This caused the tractor trailer to overturn.

No one was injured but the accident did close several lanes of I-84 for several hours.

The cause of the rollover is still unknown. Police ask anyone with information on the crash to contact troopers at 203-267-2200.

