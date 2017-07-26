Stolen tortoise found and returned to animal shelter

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have found a rare tortoise that was stolen from an animal shelter.

Police announced Tuesday they have recovered the African spurred tortoise named Millennium that was stolen from the Alley Pond Environmental Center last week. Investigators say an anonymous caller told police he received the animal in a tortoise trade in Connecticut.

Authorities say the man called police when he realized he had a stolen tortoise. The man returned the reptile.

Police say Millennium was brought back to the Queens center unharmed. Alley Pond staffers are excited to have the tortoise back and say they will add more security measures to his enclosure.

Police originally described Millennium as 100-years-old but the center says he’s 17-years-old.

No arrests have been made in the case.

