Structure fire closes Bradley Avenue in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Meriden firefighters are on scene of a structure fire that has closed Bradley Avenue Wednesday morning.

Meriden firefighters have knocked down a structure fire at a home on Bradley Avenue. The road was reported closed at approximately 5:45 a.m.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

News 8 crews say that the fire originated on the back porch of the home and crews are currently clearing the scene.

