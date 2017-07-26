Structure fire closes Bradley Avenue in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Meriden firefighters are on scene of a structure fire that has closed Bradley Avenue Wednesday morning.

Meriden firefighters have knocked down a structure fire at a home on Bradley Avenue. The road was reported closed at approximately 5:45 a.m.

Structure fire reported in #Meriden has Bradley Ave closed pic.twitter.com/oK9kue2zUH — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) July 26, 2017

There were no injuries reported in the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

News 8 crews say that the fire originated on the back porch of the home and crews are currently clearing the scene.