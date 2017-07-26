Summer camp shut down after boy, 5, dies on field trip

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials are shutting down a summer camp outside Atlanta after a 5-year-old boy enrolled in the program died on a field trip.

Reg Griffin, spokesman for the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Camp Cricket Summer Day Camp in Chattahoochee Hills is an unlicensed program that was unknown to state officials until Monday. State officials ordered the camp to close.

He said the agency is investigating how Benjamin “Kamau” Hosch III died Friday at Cochran Mill Nature Center.

Cochran Mill board member Steve Hurwitz says Kamau and 12 other children ate lunch near a waterfall and were allowed to splash in a shallow adjacent creek.

Chattahoochee Hills City Manager Robert Rokovitz said Kamau was later found in a pool of water.

