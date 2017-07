(WTNH)- The longest running timed film competition in the world is returning to New Haven for the seventh year.

The 48-Hour Film Festival will take place from July 28-30. Teams have 48 hours to write, shoot, and edit a film. The catch is, the project’s staff gives each team a set of requirements for their film.

