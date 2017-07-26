Today’s Dish: McDonald’s rolling out delivery options, Royal Family needs new senior communications officer, Win It Wednesday winner announced

(WTNH) — McDonald’s teamed up with UberEATS to deliver your food to select restaurants in Connecticut starting at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Mohegan Sun ranks number one on USA Today’s Readers’ Choice List for 2017. Foxwoods Resort Casino came in seventh place.

The Royal Family is seeking a new senior communications officer for Prince William and Duchess Kate and Prince Harry. According to the LinkedIn job posting, qualified applicants should have experience in marketing, media or public relations.

Lisa Porat from Redding is the Win It Wednesday winner this week. Porat won two all access tickets to the Watkins Glen International in August.

 

 

