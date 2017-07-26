Torrington man arrested in connection to heroin overdose

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington man is facing charges in connection to a heroin overdose from April.

On Tuesday, police arrested 39-year-old Michael Crump of Torrington and charged him with sale of narcotics (heroin). According to a press release, the arrest is the result of an investigation into the overdose death of 30-year-old Matthew Palaia that happened on April 6.

On April 6th, officers responded to the Burmor Apartments on Main Street after receiving reports that there was a person in cardiac arrest who may have overdosed. Officers located Palaia on the floor of his apartment, unresponsive, they say. Palaia was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and was later transported to Hartford Hospital. Officials say Palaia died five years later.

Investigators say a three month investigation showed that Crump sold Palaia the heroin that caused his death.

Crump is being held on a $50,000 bond and appeared in court on Wednesday.