Vernon man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Vernon man is facing multiple charges in connection to a daytime drive-by shooting that happened on Monday.

On Wednesday, Vernon Police and New Britain Police arrested 21-year-old Coolidge Edwards of Vernon in connection with a daytime drive-by shooting that happened on Ward Street in Vernon on Monday. Edwards was located and arrested in New Britain, police say.

Officers believe Edwards fired shots from his vehicle at an occupied vehicle on Monday. They say he hit the other vehicle, but nobody was injured.

Edwards is being charged with criminal attempt at assault, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a firearm without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment. Edwards is being held at the Vernon Police department on a $250,000 bond and will appear in Rockville Superior Court on Thursday.

Vernon Police ask anyone with any information on the shooting to call them at (860) 872-9126 as they continue to investigate. They say callers may remain anonymous.