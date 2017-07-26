Waterford man arrested with stolen car in Groton

By Published:
(Photo Courtesy: Groton Police Department)

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterford man was arrested on larceny charges after he was allegedly driving a stolen car in Groton Sunday night.

Police say at around 11:30 p.m. they were notified of a suspicious vehicle, described as a red Jeep Cherokee, parked on Providence Court in the Poquonnock Bridge section of town. An officer responding to the scene noticed a vehicle matching the description leaving the area and traveling westbound on Poquonnock Road. The officer followed the Jeep as it took several turns and when the officer checked the registration plate, it was revealed that the car had been reported stolen out of New London.

The Jeep was stopped as it entered the Branford Manor housing complex and the driver, who was the sole occupant, was arrested. He was identified as 21-year-old Coyt M. Taylor, of Waterford.

During the booking process, police say Taylor was uncooperative and refused to submit to fingerprinting. He was also found to have two active arrest warrants from Stonington and New London for violation of probation.

Taylor was charged with larceny, failure to submit to fingerprints and violation of probation. He was held on $160,000 bond.

Police say the stolen vehicle was towed from the area and later returned to the registered owner.

