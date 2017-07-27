8 Minute Meals: Black bean salad

(WTNH)-An easy 8-minute meal that works as a side or a main dish the kids will love. Mubarakah Ibrahim shared her recipe on Good Morning Connecticut at Nine:
Black Bean Salad
Ingredients
- 2 cups Canned black beans, rinsed
- 1 ear corn, boiled, kernels removed from the cob (One bag frozen corn)
- 1/2 medium red onion, diced
- 1/2 medium red bell pepper, diced
- 1/2 medium poblano pepper, diced
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro (leaves and stems)
- 1/2 cup lime juice
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1/2 tablespoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon salt
Directions
Combine the beans, corn, onion, peppers, and cilantro in a large bowl. Whisk together the remaining ingredients in a small bowl and pour over the bean mixture. Chill the salad before serving
Alternative: Place ingredients in a whole wheat quesadilla , add motor back cheese and cook on a skillet until cheese is melted.