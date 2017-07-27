8 Minute Meals: Black bean salad

(WTNH)-An easy 8-minute meal that works as a side or a main dish the kids will love. Mubarakah Ibrahim shared her recipe on Good Morning Connecticut at Nine:

Black Bean Salad

Ingredients

2 cups Canned black beans, rinsed

1 ear corn, boiled, kernels removed from the cob (One bag frozen corn)

1/2 medium red onion, diced

1/2 medium red bell pepper, diced

1/2 medium poblano pepper, diced

1/4 cup chopped cilantro (leaves and stems)

1/2 cup lime juice

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 tablespoon ground cumin

1/2 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon salt

Directions

Combine the beans, corn, onion, peppers, and cilantro in a large bowl. Whisk together the remaining ingredients in a small bowl and pour over the bean mixture. Chill the salad before serving

Alternative: Place ingredients in a whole wheat quesadilla , add motor back cheese and cook on a skillet until cheese is melted.