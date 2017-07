(WTNH) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos officially has a new title on Thursday.

He is now recognized as the world’s richest person.

The previous title holder was Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates.

Thanks to a surge in Amazon stock, Bezos now has a current net worth of $90.9 billion.

That total makes him about $200 million richer than Gates.

