Angelina Jolie’s new diagnosis: What to know about Bell’s palsy

By Published:
Angelina Jolie
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2016 file photo, Angelina Jolie arrives at the world premiere of "Kung Fu Panda 3," in Los Angeles. Jolie says she developed hypertension and Bell’s palsy last year. The actress-director tells Vanity Fair that she credits acupuncture for her full recovery from the paralysis, which was caused by nerve damage and led one side of her face to droop. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(ABC News) — In a newly released interview with Vanity Fair, actress Angelina Jolie opens up about her struggle with Bell’s palsy, a rare and often mysterious neurologic condition.

The Oscar-winning actress, who split from longtime husband Brad Pitt in late 2016, expressed concern that in caring for her six children post-divorce, she let her own health decline. Jolie reported turning to acupuncture for relief from Bell’s palsy and noted that she has since made a full recovery.

Here’s what you need to know about the rare neurologic disease.

What is Bell’s palsy?

Bell’s palsy is a condition that leads to paralysis of the facial nerve, the peripheral nerve responsible for facial movement. Sufferers develop one-sided facial weakness — generally over a matter of hours or days — that can result in eyebrow sagging, inability to close the eye and drooping at the corner of the mouth. Other symptoms may include sensitivity to loud noise, ear pain on the side of paralysis and an impaired sense of taste. Because of the physical abnormalities the condition causes, many affected people experience significant psychological distress and restrict their social activities. The condition is relatively rare, affecting only about 40,000 Americans each year.

Are certain people at higher risk?

Pregnancy is the most well-established risk factor. Bell’s palsy occurs three times more frequently in pregnant women than in the general population, particularly in the third trimester and the first week after delivery. People with diabetes also appear to be disproportionately affected by the condition. But when it comes to race and gender, there are no apparent differences in risk.

Related Content: Brad Pitt opens up about split from Angelina Jolie: ‘We’re both doing our best’

What causes Bell’s palsy?

The exact cause of Bell’s palsy is unknown. Most scientists believe there is a strong link between Bell’s palsy and viral infections such as influenza, herpes simplex or respiratory tract infections. Conditions that have been associated with Bell’s palsy include high blood pressure, immunodeficiency, sarcoidosis, tumors, Lyme disease and trauma, such as skull fracture or facial injury.

What’s the most common treatment?

The treatment of Bell’s palsy may vary based on the severity of symptoms. Bell’s palsy generally has an excellent prognosis, and recovery — even without treatment — is fairly common. However, sometimes medications and other therapeutic options are necessary. The goals of treatment are to improve facial nerve function, reduce nerve damage and protect the eye. Most common treatment includes prednisone, antiviral agents such as acyclovir — normally used to treat herpetic infections — and eye care to prevent corneal drying, abrasion and ulcers.

Other therapies such as facial massage or acupuncture may provide improvement with facial nerve function and pain, albeit to a small degree.

On rare occasions, surgery may be needed to help relieve symptoms.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s