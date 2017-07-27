Center Road in Vernon reopens after two-car accident

(WTNH / Cailyn Blonstein)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car accident closed part of Center Road in Vernon on Thursday afternoon.

2017 07 27vernonvehicleaccident2 Center Road in Vernon reopens after two car accident
(WTNH / Cailyn Blonstein)

According to Vernon Fire Department, the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Center Road near Regan Road.

Officers did not release details about how the accident happened, but they did tell News 8 that no poles or wires were involved.

Part of Center Road was closed while first responders investigated the accident, but it has since reopened.

There were only minor injuries reported, police say, however, it is unclear how many people were injured.

