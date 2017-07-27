City leaders reach decision on Waterbury whipping post

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury city officials have reached a decision on Thursday regarding a controversial whipping post located on the town green.

Officials say the post will be removed from the Waterbury town green and placed in a nearby history museum.

Related Content: Waterbury whipping post causing controversy

On Thursday, the Mayor of Waterbury met with African-American groups in the city regarding the post.

This news comes weeks after pictures on Facebook of a performance artist whose hands were tied up to the post generated controversy.