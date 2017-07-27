City leaders reach decision on Waterbury whipping post

By Published:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury city officials have reached a decision on Thursday regarding a controversial whipping post located on the town green.

Officials say the post will be removed from the Waterbury town green and placed in a nearby history museum.

Related Content: Waterbury whipping post causing controversy

On Thursday, the Mayor of Waterbury met with African-American groups in the city regarding the post.

This news comes weeks after pictures on Facebook of a performance artist whose hands were tied up to the post generated controversy.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s