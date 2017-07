NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — It may be the middle of the summer, but Connecticut is already preparing for winter.

Crews are unloading road salt from a cargo ship docked in New London. The ship carried 38,000 metric tons of salt weighing more than 83 million pounds from Egypt.

The company that manages the cargo ship is based in Southport.

The vice president of the company says it’s excited to keep the shipments coming so there’s enough salt to go around in Connecticut this winter.