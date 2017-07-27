Crews investigate house fire in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Fire crews are currently on the scene investigating a fire in Hamden.

Officials say the fire broke out midday at 4400 Whitney Avenue.

Fire crews say one person has been hurt and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment.

One civilian injury reported, home resident treated at scene and transported to YNHH. #Hamden structure fire UC. Marshal investigating. — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 27, 2017

Route 10 on Whitney Avenue has been shut down between Lovig Lane and Willow Street.

There is no word on when the route will reopen.