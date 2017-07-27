Crews rescuing flood victims in Missouri

Related Coverage Rescuer clung to boy plucked from Arizona flash flood

MISSOURI (KRON) – Hundreds of people were rescued in Kansas City, Missouri after a massive flood had people stranded on top of buildings and in their cars.

Rescuers had to use a rope to free a woman who was trapped in her car that was submerged in water.

Kansas City Fire Department responded to several car rescues. Fire officials said the flood waters rose quickly, and drivers trapped in their vehicles were forced to abandon their car.

The National Weather Services reported that four to seven inches of rain fell across the area.