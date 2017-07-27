Cruisin’ Connecticut – Breakdancing Shakespeare at the Hartford Stage

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to the capitol city at the Hartford Stage. This year, the summer performance camp is producing another year of Breakdancing Shakespeare.

The team of young talent is performing Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” The cast of 17 actors portray the story of “a diverse cast of characters thrown together by misfortune into a desolate place, where they find they are nevertheless able to grow friendship, love, and forgiveness.”

Brandon Couloute has been choreographing the show for the last few years:

There’s a lot of work that goes into it, and if you are a hardcore Shakespeare fan, you’d really love the fact that we stick close to the text. What Shakespeare wrote, is what the students say. If you’re a dance fan, you’re going to love the moves and the acrobatics.

Stage Manager, Gina Salvatore explains how hard the students have been working on the show:

We rehearse every day, Monday through Friday from 10 to 4, and then we have our show weeks… so they put in a couple of extra hours that week as well.

Learn more about Breakdancing Shakespeare and catch one of the shows at the Hartford Stage, August 3-5.

Tickets are available at HartfordStage.org

