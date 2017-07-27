Do Fidget Spinners help with Autism?

(WTNH)- Stores can’t keep them in stock. Parents are scrambling to find them. And some schools have banned them. The mania for fidget spinners – the 3-inch twirling gadgets taking over classrooms and cubicles – is unlike many other toy crazes. They’re not made by a major company, timed for the holiday season, or promoted in TV commercials. They’re more easily found at gas stations or 7-Eleven than at big toy chains. Paul Louden is a noted public speaker, radio show host, and author of “Behind The Locked Door: Understanding My Life as an Autistic.” As an adult on the autism spectrum, Paul believe fidget spinners have a unique way of helping kids on the spectrum focus.

