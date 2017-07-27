Do Fidget Spinners help with Autism?

(WTNH)- Stores can’t keep them in stock. Parents are scrambling to find them. And some schools have banned them. The mania for fidget spinners – the 3-inch twirling gadgets taking over classrooms and cubicles – is unlike many other toy crazes. They’re not made by a major company, timed for the holiday season, or promoted in TV commercials. They’re more easily found at gas stations or 7-Eleven than at big toy chains. Paul Louden is a noted public speaker, radio show host, and author of “Behind The Locked Door: Understanding My Life as an Autistic.” As an adult on the autism spectrum, Paul believe fidget spinners have a unique way of helping kids on the spectrum focus.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.