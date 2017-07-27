Dozens of women and children scramble for new housing as budget cuts force shelter closure

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s budget impasse claims another victim. Careways Shelter in New Haven told only News 8 Thursday it was already planning to close in January 2018 because of dwindling cash flow. Now it plans to close in August because of desperately needed money held up by the state budget crisis.

“I’ve been in the shelter since March 17,” said a resident who declined to be identified. “It’s heartbreaking. It’s hurtful. It’s a lot of stress because you got to worry about what shelter you’re going to next, what’s going to happen next,” she continued.

The pregnant mother of three is among 10 families Careways is scrambling to relocate to a new shelter after 27 years of providing emergency housing.

“We found some for most of them but there are still some folks that are in transition,” said Michael West a member of the board of the directors.

In 2016, the facility served 127 families, including 78 children.

“At the end of the day this is about people,” West said.

