East Haven quarry sues town for $30 million

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven quarry has entered into a legal battle with the town.

Farm River Rock filed a lawsuit on Thursday. A lawyer for the quarry says the Town of East Haven illegally shut down the business in May and that East Haven Mayor Joseph Maturo, Jr. had been harassing and bullying it.

The lawsuit also alleges the town was purposely raising the quarry’s taxes.

Farm River Rock sued Mayor Maturo Jr. and three other town officials for $25 million in May.