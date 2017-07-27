Fire destroys home of North Stonington dog rescue owner

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — When Cathy Leinert returned home from her morning errands on Wednesday, she witnessed what she called her worst nightmare. Her home on Cossaduck Hill Road was totally engulfed in flames.

Fire is her worst fear because of the 19 rescue dogs she has on her property. Fortunately, 17 of the dogs were outside in pens, and the remaining two were with her.

On a hotter day, many would have been in the air-conditioned house, and Leinert says she wouldn’t be able to talk to News 8 because she would have been too devastated if anything had happened to them.

Fortunately, all of the dogs and four horses in the barn located behind the now destroyed house were all safe; along with Leinert, and her husband, Roger.

Leinert, who runs Cathy’s Rottie Rescue, Rehab, & Sanctuary, is thankful for the safety of her animals, for the firefighters who so bravely fought the fire, and for the outpouring of support.

Tractor Supply in Pawcatuck is where she buys all of her pet food, fencing, and pet supplies. The store is holding a dog food drive for her.

She says she’s lucky she was also able to turn the barn into a temporary kennel for the dogs. The horses are now outside in their pen. She’s hoping someone who has a brush hog will help her clear out some of the space for them.

She’s also hoping she’ll be able to place some of the dogs in loving homes so she has more time and resources to try to get back on her feet. Her home was completely destroyed.

If you would like to help you can log on to her Facebook page or her website.

