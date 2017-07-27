Three car burglars crash stolen car in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook Police have placed three people under arrest after they stole from multiple cars and fled in a stolen car.

Police say that three criminals fled in a stolen vehicle from Glastonbury after Police attempted to arrest them for burglarizing vehicles.

Two of the suspects in the stolen vehicle were immediately arrested after the operator struck a tree during pursuit.

A third suspect fled the scene but was soon after found by Police K-9’s about 45 minutes later.

Main Street between Maple Avenue and East Avenue remain closed to traffic as police investigate.