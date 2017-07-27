Google Promotes Tom Brady to Owner of the New York Jets

(WTNH) – According to Google today, Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback, is the owner of the New York Jets football team.

Hacks and glitches happen often online and this one brought a laugh to sports fans across the country.

Tom Brady has won five Super Bowls and has a 23-7 record against the Jets. Taking a joke that he “owns” the team to another level on Google listing the quarterback as the actual owner of the team.

Woody Johnson, who purchased the team for $635 million, and was recently nominated by President Donald Trump to be the ambassador to the United Kingdom, is the real owner of the New York Jets.

At around 3:00 p.m., Google noticed and corrected the error.