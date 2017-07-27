Google Promotes Tom Brady to Owner of the New York Jets

By Published:

(WTNH) – According to Google today, Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback, is the owner of the New York Jets football team.

Hacks and glitches happen often online and this one brought a laugh to sports fans across the country.

Tom Brady has won five Super Bowls and has a 23-7 record against the Jets. Taking a joke that he “owns” the team to another level on Google listing the quarterback as the actual owner of the team.

Woody Johnson, who purchased the team for $635 million, and was recently nominated by President Donald Trump to be the ambassador to the United Kingdom, is the real owner of the New York Jets.

At around 3:00 p.m., Google noticed and corrected the error.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s