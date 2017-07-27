Hamden Police search for missing sisters

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police are searching for missing sisters on Thursday.

Police issued a Silver Alert for Julianna Hernandez of Hamden who has been missing since Thursday. On the Silver Alert, they classify Hernandez as an endangered runaway.

Officers describe her as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. They say she is 4’8″ tall and 70 pounds.

According to officials, she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.

Police say she is reported to be with her sister, Rebecca, who also has a Silver Alert out on her. They believe the sisters are driving a black 2014 Nissan Altima with a Connecticut license plate of AA56013.

Rebecca Hernandez’s Silver Alert lists her as a 12-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. It says she is 4’10” and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black leggings. She has been missing since July 13th.

There was no photo immediately available for Rebecca Hernandez.

If you see her, you should contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.