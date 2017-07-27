Hobby has travelers looking for spots where 3 states touch

By Published:

THOMPSON, Conn. (AP) — There’s an unusual travel hobby that has people visiting the woods of Thompson, Connecticut, and other remote spots across the country.

They’re looking for spots where at least three states meet, such as the Connecticut-Rhode IslandMassachusetts point.

Brian Butler of Holliston, Massachusetts, has created a website devoted to the hobby. He says there are 65 sites in the U.S. where at least three states intersect, 38 of them on land.

Some, like the one in southern New England, are marked with monuments. Others have survey markers in the ground, and others aren’t marked at all. Many are on private land, some are in water and most are in remote areas.

Utah border surveyor Dan Webb says multistate border spots in the area are getting a lot more visitors since GPS became readily accessible.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s