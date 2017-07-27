Hobby has travelers looking for spots where 3 states touch

THOMPSON, Conn. (AP) — There’s an unusual travel hobby that has people visiting the woods of Thompson, Connecticut, and other remote spots across the country.

They’re looking for spots where at least three states meet, such as the Connecticut-Rhode Island–Massachusetts point.

Brian Butler of Holliston, Massachusetts, has created a website devoted to the hobby. He says there are 65 sites in the U.S. where at least three states intersect, 38 of them on land.

Some, like the one in southern New England, are marked with monuments. Others have survey markers in the ground, and others aren’t marked at all. Many are on private land, some are in water and most are in remote areas.

Utah border surveyor Dan Webb says multistate border spots in the area are getting a lot more visitors since GPS became readily accessible.

