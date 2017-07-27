Man found guilty of burning children’s hands on stove

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been found guilty of several assault charges after prosecutors say he held the hands of two children over a stove and burned them.

The New Haven Register reports the victims testified in court 31-year-old Michael Torres had become angry after one of them opened a window at a New Haven apartment in August 2015.

A doctor says a 4-year-old girl suffered fifth-degree burns, but an 8-year-old was not seriously injured after she escaped from Torres’ grasp.

Torres testified the children burned themselves accidentally.

His lawyer says he was disappointed with the verdict handed down Wednesday, but Torres plans to appeal.

Torres’ girlfriend, who was at home at the time of the burnings, previously pleaded guilty to risk of injury to a minor.

