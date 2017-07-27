Mexico City to add environmentally friendly double-decker buses

WTNH.com staff Published:
-FILE - The Flag of Mexico (Image: Big Stock Photo)

(WTNH) — A double dose of public transportation is coming to Mexico City.

Mexico City’s government is planning to add double-decker buses to its fleet.

The buses are environmentally friendly, as the government expects them to reduce emissions by almost 90 percent. The buses can reportedly hold up to 130 passengers.

Related Content: State Dept. warns of possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico

The first six buses will begin operating in Oct. of this year. The city plans to eventually have 90 of these types of buses in circulation.

There has been no word on when the city hopes to achieve this goal.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s