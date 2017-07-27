Mexico City to add environmentally friendly double-decker buses

Related Coverage State Dept. warns of possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico

(WTNH) — A double dose of public transportation is coming to Mexico City.

Mexico City’s government is planning to add double-decker buses to its fleet.

The buses are environmentally friendly, as the government expects them to reduce emissions by almost 90 percent. The buses can reportedly hold up to 130 passengers.

The first six buses will begin operating in Oct. of this year. The city plans to eventually have 90 of these types of buses in circulation.

There has been no word on when the city hopes to achieve this goal.