Milford man, woman arrested after police chase in stolen car

By Published:
-FILE- Milford Police cruiser (WTNH - Kevin Frederick)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people was arrested after leading Milford Police on a chase while in a stolen car Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at around 2:24 p.m., officers noticed a 2002 Honda Accord, later learned to be stolen, driving erratically south on North Street onto Boston Post Road. When officers attempted to stop the car on Boston Post Road, the driver continued onto I-95 south at a high rate of speed.

Police say with the assistance of Stratford police, officers located the car in Bridgeport. That’s where both occupants attempted to flee on foot but were caught hiding in a nearby garage.  Heroin and drug paraphernalia were also later found in the car.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old John Budnovitch, of Milford. He was charged with larceny, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, interfering/ resisting arrest, no license, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on $20,000 bond.

His passenger, 20-year-old Jacquelyn Novak, of Milford, was charged with larceny, interfering/resisting arrest, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held on $10,000 bond.

Both will appear in court August 22nd.

