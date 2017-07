NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend more than five and a half years in prison for operating a large-scale heroin ring.

A federal judge sentenced 31-year-old Justin Parker on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Parker sold heroin to undercover agents on multiple occasions between January and March of 2016, but got away.

He was eventually arrested at a hotel in Milford.

Parker pleaded guilty in May.