New Haven native, military employee voices concern over transgender ban

Alexandra Chandler (Contributed photo)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven native and employee of the U.S. Military is voicing her opinion on a change in military policy proposed by President Donald Trump.

Alexandra Chandler, an employee of the nation’s intelligence community since 2004, has strong opinions on President Trump’s plan not to allow transgender people to serve.

“I love the Department Of Defense. I know what’s at stake and that’s why this policy has me so concerned. I know this can work. It is working. There are transgender service members in service today deployed all over the world and have been openly serving for 13 months, which is why this is such an extremely disturbing turn of events,” said Chandler.

Chandler had a gender transition in 2006. She believes any American who wants to serve our nation should be welcomed.

“I know that the challenge we face require that we have all hands on deck when it comes to the military. And to have a possible policy that could separate so many people from that who have critical skills that we need for the challenge we’re facing today, I’m extremely concerned,” said Chandler.

Chandler says those who don’t share President Trump’s opinion about transgender individuals serving in the military should make their opinion know to their local lawmakers and the White House.

Chandler also wants to make it clear that her views don’t represent those of the Department Of Defense.

