New Haven rabbi posts bail amid sexual assault charges

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven rabbi is free on $100,000 bail on Thursday.

77-year-old Daniel Greer made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Related Content: New Haven rabbi charged for sexual assaults

He turned himself in to police on Wednesday following a nearly year long sexual assault investigation.

A former student at Yeshiva of New Haven boarding school says Greer sexually assaulted him over several years beginning in 2002.

Police are asking any other victims to come forward. The rabbi is due back in court in two weeks.