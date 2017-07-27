Norwalk mother fighting deportation grateful for supporters after granted stay

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– A Norwalk mom is grateful to be waking up with her family Thursday morning. Nury Chavarria won her first battle against deportation but the fight is not over yet.

A mom who lives in Norwalk is back home and a court says that’s where she can stay for the near future.

43-year-old Nury Chavarria spent that past week living in a New Haven church. That’s because when she came to the United States from Guatemala at 19-years-old, she did so without the proper documentation. She spent 24 years living here without a problem – working, paying taxes, raising four kids – but this year she was told she was being deported.

Instead of getting on a plane last week as she was told to, she went to a sanctuary city, New Haven, and got sanctuary in a church in the Fair Haven section of town. She had been living in that church until Wednesday afternoon. That’s when a court in Hartford decided to grant her a stay of deportation.

Everyone who would speak to us in Norwalk thought it was the right call.

“After 20 something years, it’s tough to send somebody back like that…kids, life settled and everything,” said Paolo Mota, Norwalk.

“She should definitely be allowed to stay. 24 years, 4 kids, never been arrested, she deserves to stay,” said Carlos Ramos, Norwalk.

“You want to at least give somebody like that a shot and give them a chance and make a decision rather than just kick them out,” said Rick Smith, Norwalk.

Chavarria says she is grateful to all her supporters. About 200 of them showed up at that New Haven church Wednesday for what was supposed to be a march and rally. That just happened to be when they got the news.

Connecticut’s governor and US senators all voiced their support for letting her stay in the US. New Haven’s Mayor telling the crowd Wednesday, “your voices made a difference.”