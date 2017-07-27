PD: New Hartford man holds woman at knife-point in woods

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Hartford man was arrested on several charges Wednesday night after allegedly holding a woman against her will at knife-point in the woods.

State police say just before 10 p.m., they were notified by a female caller that a woman was being held against her will by 56-year-old Robert Murphy in a wooded area off Southeast Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim bloodied and being held at knife-point by Murphy.

Police say after a brief standoff, Murphy gave up his weapon and was arrested. He was charged with carrying and sale of dangerous weapons, simple trespass, interfering with an officer, breach of peace, threatening, violation of protective order, assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful restraint.

The victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for her injuries where she remains in stable condition.

Murphy was held on $500,000 bond and will appear in court Thursday.