Police allege Naugatuck woman posted intimate images of another woman online

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck woman was arrested after allegedly posting intimate images of another woman on social media.

According to Milford Police, Rose Prokop, 20, was taken into custody on Wednesday after police say she uploaded “several” intimate pictures online on May 30. Those images are believed to be of another woman.

Officials had an active warrant for her arrest.

Prokop is facing a single charge of unlawful dissemination of intimate image.

She was released after promising to appear in court. Prokop is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.