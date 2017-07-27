Police: Bieber accidentally hits photog with pickup truck

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Bieber threatened to go private on Instagram in a post on August 13, 2016, after getting negative comments from fans of ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say Justin Bieber has accidentally struck a photographer with his pickup truck in Beverly Hills.

The Los Angeles Times reports that police Sgt. Matthew Stout said the 57-year-old photographer was hospitalized Wednesday night with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The newspaper said Bieber “fully cooperated” with officers at the scene.

Related: Justin Bieber cancels final tour dates ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

Video posted on social media shows Bieber getting into his truck with a crowd of photographers around him. As he pulls away, one of them steps toward the truck and is hit. Another clip shows Bieber kneeling beside the injured man asking him what he needs.

Bieber had announced earlier this week he was canceling the last several weeks of his Purpose world tour “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s