Recognize these photos? Lost albums found at restaurant

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sitting at a table at Annie’s Kitchen, a diner in North Haven, Cindy Vanacore and Martin Cusanelli are looking through family photo albums. The trouble is, they don’t know whose family it is.

“You got weddings, you have vacations, you have holidays, you have birthdays, baptisms,” said Cusanelli. “It’s all in these two books.”

Two photo albums and a family bible were both found behind the restaurant, which Vanacore owns and where Cusanelli cooks.

“We had had a flood in the restaurant and we were emptying stuff into the dumpster and they were there in a box,” said Vanacore.

Some of the photos look like they date back to the 1950s or ’60s. Most seem to be from the 1980s and ’90s.

The photo albums show us lots of faces, but they’re not labelled. The family bible, however, does have some names in it. Its says it’s the property of Joey and Jason – the handwriting’s not great, it either says Gargiulo or Gargiuli. The most recent entry is about the death of their great grandmother back in July of 1980.

The photos just show regular family events, nothing historic, but the thinking is somebody would like these back.

“We don’t know how it ended up by the dumpster, but it did,” Vanacore said. “So that’s why we contacted you guys to see if you can help us find the family.”

Just like News8 did when a woman found a locket at Waterford beach. That locket was reunited with its owner a few weeks later, thanks to the photos inside. The one photo that stands out in the albums at Annie’s Kitchen is the one of a handsome young man in army fatigues, perhaps during the Vietnam war era.

“We’d love to find out who the soldier is, and what war he fought in and return this stuff to his family,” Vanacore said.

If you think you know the Gargiulo family, let us know at News8@wtnh.com