I-95 north reopens in Westport after rollover

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– I-95 northbound has reopened in Westport after a rollover closed part of the highway Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation says I-95 Northbound was congested between Exits 17 and 19 because of an overturned motor vehicle between Exits 18 and 19. The left and center lanes were closed but all lanes have since reopened. The accident was reported at around 8:18 a.m.

Cleared: Motor Vehicle Accident – WESTPORT #I95 North 1.23 miles beyond Exit 18 (SHERWOOD ISLAND CONNECTOR) at 7/27/2017 9:08:02 AM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) July 27, 2017

It’s unclear if there were any injuries at this time.

Expect backups and delays 95n in #Westport because of this rollover accident at exit 18. pic.twitter.com/GCEyrSoksn — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) July 27, 2017

The cause of the accident is also unknown.