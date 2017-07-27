I-95 north reopens in Westport after rollover

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– I-95 northbound has reopened in Westport after a rollover closed part of the highway Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation says I-95 Northbound was congested between Exits 17 and 19 because of an overturned motor vehicle between Exits 18 and 19. The left and center lanes were closed but all lanes have since reopened. The accident was reported at around 8:18 a.m.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries at this time.

The cause of the accident is also unknown.

