Scaramucci says senior leaders take leak crackdown seriously

WASHINGTON (AP) — After wrongly asserting that someone “leaked” information about his finances, newly appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is talking tough about cracking down on Trump administration leaks and threatening to get federal investigators involved.

Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier, said Thursday in a television interview that he has a “very good idea who the senior leakers are,” adding that he had talked to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and to his “buddies” in the FBI about the matter.

In a tweet about his “leaked” financial documents late Wednesday, Scaramucci conspicuously mentioned the Twitter handle of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. Scaramucci later deleted that tweet and said he had only mentioned Priebus to show that all senior leaders are taking the leak crackdown seriously.

“In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony, I will be contacting @FBI and the @JusticeDept #swamp @Reince45,” his since-deleted tweet read.

Scaramucci’s financial disclosure wasn’t leaked at all. It was released after a public records request by a Politico reporter. Although he is new to the White House, Scaramucci had been employed at a senior level by the Export-Import Bank since June 19. After 30 days, the financial disclosure forms filed by senior administration officials are subject to public records requests.

The issue of leaks has weighed heavily on President Donald Trump as his administration tries to navigate questions about contacts some Trump campaign associates may have had with Russian government officials.

The recent revelation that Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with a Russian government lawyer has magnified those questions and fueled Trump’s frustration over leaks to the media.

Scaramucci told CNN’s “New Day” that officials sometimes “leak things to reporters to help shape policy.” But he said he wants to stop what he calls “nefarious, unnecessary, backstabbing, palace intrigue-like leaks.”

Asked what he meant by including Priebus, Scaramucci said, “If Reince wants to explain he’s not the leaker, he can do that.”

At his White House debut last Friday, Scaramucci addressed reports of a contentious relationship with Priebus, saying that they are like brothers who “rough each other up a little.”

Priebus told The Associated Press last week that he supports Scaramucci “100 percent,” despite reportedly trying to prevent Scaramucci from getting an administration position.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, and her husband, powerful senior aide Jared Kushner, have known Scaramucci for years from New York and pushed for his hiring.

Scaramucci notably said he reports directly to the president, not to the chief of staff. That’s a highly unusual arrangement for a communications director and a possible reflection that Priebus’ standing with Trump is often uncertain.

Trump’s first White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, resigned last week with the news that Scaramucci was being brought on as communications director.

___

Associated Press writer Julie Bykowicz contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.