Shots fired at crowd leaving house party

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating after someone fired shots at a crowd leaving a Connecticut house party.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers reported several juveniles running from the Norwich home.

Authorities say a house party had just ended when someone fired five gunshots into the crowd.

No injuries have been reported, but one bullet caused damage to a nearby home after it went through two walls of a bedroom.

An investigation is ongoing.

