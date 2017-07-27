State proposes a “conservation fee” on home heating oil

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly half of all Connecticut residents use oil to heat their homes. Now, in the midst of summer, the state is proposing a “conservation fee” on heating oil.

It’s part of a proposed conservation strategy to raise money to encourage people to conserve, but it is also related to the state budget stalemate. All of the proposed state budget plans call for a “sweep” of the conservation funds because every cent is needed to try to eliminate the projected 5 billion dollar deficit for the next two years.

People that heat with electricity and gas are already paying a fee, but home heating oil dealers are meeting today with the Environment Committee leadership and are urging that this idea be “nipped in the bud.”

