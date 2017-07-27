Stretch Your Dollar: How to save on your electric bill during summer

By Published:

(WTNH)– As the temperature goes up, your electric bill probably is too.

These are the days when you want to turn the thermostat down all the way, around the clock.

Experts say by closing the blinds during the warmest part of the day, it will keep the sun out and that will keep the thermostat from working overtime.

Also if you have a fan, turn it on. That could make your room feel 10 degrees cooler.

It’s also worth having an expert come by and make sure there aren’t any leaks in a door or window seals. Or run your hand outside the windows. If you feel cold air coming out, a few dollars’ worth of caulk could seal the deal and keep that cold air inside your house.

The U.S. Department of Energy recommends when you’re at home, set the temperature to 78 degrees.

