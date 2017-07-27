Survey: 56% employees prefer casual dress codes

By Published:

(WTNH)-Not sure what to wear to work? You’re not alone. According to an OfficeTeam survey, although 56% of employees said they prefer casual dress codes, four in 10 (41%) admitted they’re at least sometimes unsure about whether a piece of clothing is office-appropriate. Nearly half (48%) would rather wear a uniform to work than think about their outfits. Interestingly, men (54%) and workers ages 18-34 (56%) prefer formal attire more than their counterparts. Males (48%) and younger employees (54%) are also more commonly unsure if their attire is appropriate. Those ages 18-34 had the largest number of respondents interested in wearing a uniform.

A survey from OfficeTeam’s sister company Robert Half Finance & Accounting shows the casual dress code trend is also making its way to workplaces that have traditionally required more formal attire. 74% of CFOs said their accounting and finance employees have a somewhat or very casual dress code. Nearly one-quarter (23%) reported they’ve relaxed their attire guidelines over the last five years.

 

