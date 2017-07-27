Torrington students might have a long summer vacation

Torrington, Conn. (WTNH)–Students in Torrington might have a longer summer vacation courtesy of state budget cuts. Kelly Follert said, “I think it’s terrible. We need a state budget.”



Wednesday night the Torrington board of education voted to start the first day of school on September 5 or the 7. The exact date is still up in the air.

The school superintendent says delaying the start of school would help the city with cash flow problems.

Parents said summer vacation is over and kids need to get to the books. Follert told NEWS8, “I want him to be in school he needs to learn he doesn’t need to be home swimming another week.”

The late start would mean teachers and staff salaries would be delayed. Parents said moving the start of school up a few days will take a toll on families financially.

Follert said, “I can’t work if I have to watch him or if I have to pay for daycare. It hurts everybody.”

Kids are excited about staying home an extra week. A.J. Tartaglino added, “I was happy.”

Natalia Francisco told NEWS8,”I was excited because I didn’t want to summer to end and I was excited because I didn’t want to go back to school so early.”

The school superintendent says they can take days from April, plus there are a handful of snow days available so it shouldn’t change the date for the last day of school.

Follert said, “That’s all right. My daughter goes to a different school so they ended up taking away one of her April vacations three days of that.” Parents said it’s too close to the start of the school year not to have a decision by now.

Follert said, “It’s very close. Like I said someone has to make a decision.” The school superintendent hopes to have an answer for parents within the week.