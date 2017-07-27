Tree falls on 16-year-old in East Haven

By Published: Updated:
(File.)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tree fell on a teenager in East Haven on Thursday afternoon.

East Haven Police say a tree fell on a 16-year-old male, trapping him around 4:00 p.m in a yard on Jeffrey Road.

The East Haven Police PIO said East Haven firefighters were able to free the teenager from under the tree and he was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Officials say the teenager was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived, but first responders were able to regain a pulse and get him to the hospital.

First responders were unsure of his condition at this time.

There is still an active scene on Jeffrey Road.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s