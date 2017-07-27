Tree falls on 16-year-old in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tree fell on a teenager in East Haven on Thursday afternoon.
East Haven Police say a tree fell on a 16-year-old male, trapping him around 4:00 p.m in a yard on Jeffrey Road.
The East Haven Police PIO said East Haven firefighters were able to free the teenager from under the tree and he was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Officials say the teenager was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived, but first responders were able to regain a pulse and get him to the hospital.
First responders were unsure of his condition at this time.
There is still an active scene on Jeffrey Road.
