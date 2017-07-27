Troopers investigate larceny at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers are investigating a larceny that happened at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport on Tuesday.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., a male suspect entered a room where several items were taken, police say. Officers tell News 8 that a black iPad, a black Galaxy S6 phone and a black iPhone 5 were among the items that were reported stolen.

Officers are describing the suspect as a black male, approximately 5’5″ to 5’8″, weighing 150-180 pounds. The suspect was wearing a gray t-shirt, green cargo shorts and black sneakers, according to police.

The suspect was seen exiting the college at approximately 6:50 a.m. and was observed walking northwest on Lafayette Boulevard, toward State Street, officials say. They say the suspect was then seen crossing State Street heading towards Broad Street.

Anyone who may have any information about the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect or stolen items is asked to call police at (203) 696-2500.